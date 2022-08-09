Reds place third baseman Mike Moustakas (calf) on IL

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds placed third baseman Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, one day after he exited a game with a strained left calf.

Moustakas was placed in a cast Tuesday. He was injured while running the bases during the fourth inning of Monday’s game against the New York Mets.

“It just grabbed on me,” Moustakas said after Monday’s 5-1 loss. “Felt a little tight earlier on but didn’t think anything of it. And then, when I went around first base, it kind of grabbed and I wasn’t able to really run.”

Moustakas, 33, is batting just .200 with six homers and 21 RBIs in 73 games this season. Overall, he has a .247 career average with 202 homers and 631 RBIs across 1,309 games over 12 seasons with the Kansas City Royals (2011-18), Milwaukee Brewers (2018-19) and Reds (2020-22).

Second baseman Jonathan India exited Monday’s game with a hamstring injury but apparently escaped a significant injury. He was in the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Mets.

Cincinnati also recalled utility man Alejo Lopez from Triple-A Louisville. Lopez, 26, batted .246 with one RBI in 30 games with the Reds earlier this season.

