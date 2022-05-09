Reds move Mike Moustakas (COVID) to IL, activate Luis Castillo

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds placed third baseman Mike Moustakas on the COVID-related injured list on Monday ahead of their series opener against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

Moustakas, 33, had already missed eight games on the IL last month with a right biceps strain. He is batting .238 with one home run and six RBIs in 19 games this season, his third with Cincinnati.

The Reds selected outfielder Ronnie Dawson from Triple-A Louisville as a replacement player. He has appeared in one game for the Reds this season, when he went 0-for-3 as a DH in his team debut Thursday against the Brewers.

Cincinnati also officially reinstated right-hander Luis Castillo from the IL to start Monday’s game against Milwaukee. He will make his first start of the season after missing the first month with a right shoulder strain.

Castillo carried a 0.87 ERA in three rehab starts, one with Class-A Dayton and two with Louisville.

The Reds also designated left-hander Phillip Diehl for assignment, while right-hander Buck Farmer cleared waivers and was outrighted to Louisville.

–Field Level Media