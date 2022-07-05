Reds activate LHP Nick Lodolo from 60-day IL

Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds activated left-hander Nick Lodolo from the 60-day injured list Tuesday among a flurry of moves.

Lodolo, 24, will take the mound Tuesday night and start for the Reds opposite Max Scherzer of the New York Mets.

The Reds also claimed right-hander Ian Gibaut off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In corresponding moves, the Reds optioned INF/OF Max Schrock to Triple-A Louisville, transferred RHP Tony Santillan to the 60-day IL and designated catcher Chris Okey for assignment.

Lodolo (1-2, 5.52 ERA) will make his fourth career start — all this season — and his first since April 24. Lodolo landed on the 10-day IL on April 28 with a lower right back strain and was transferred to the 60-day IL on June 21.

Gibaut didn’t make an appearance for the Dodgers after they claimed him off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians on June 30. Gibaut appeared in just one game for Cleveland.

Schrock hit .167 in 11 games for the Reds.

Santillan was placed on the 15-day IL on June 17 with low back pain. He is 0-1 with a 5.49 ERA and four saves in 21 games this season.

–Field Level Media