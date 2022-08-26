Detroit Red Wings sign forward Filip Zadina to three-year deal

Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Restricted free-agent forward Filip Zadina signed a three-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

The deal has an average annual value of $1.825 million for Zadina, who is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings.

Zadina 22, recorded a career-best 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) and a minus-24 rating in 74 games last season.

He has 61 points (25 goals, 36 assists) in 160 career games since being selected by Detroit with the sixth overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft.

