Red Wings-Senators game on Friday ppd. due to weather

Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Friday’s scheduled game between the Detroit Red Wings and host Senators was postponed due to severe winter weather expected to affect the Ottawa area.

The two teams instead will face off on Feb 27 at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets purchased for Friday’s game will be honored on the rescheduled date.

Like large swaths of the United States, the Ottawa area is expecting a significant winter storm over the next several days, with high winds, cold temperatures and heavy snow anticipated.

“While unfortunate that we have to postpone the game, the safety of our players, fans, staff and those working at the arena is our first priority,” Senators president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc said in a statement.

The Senators still are scheduled to host the Washington Capitals Thursday night. They will be off for the Christmas break and return to the ice when they host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

–Field Level Media