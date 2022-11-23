Red Wings blank Predators behind Ville Husso, strong defense

Credit: Brian Sevald-USA TODAY Sports

Ville Husso made 26 saves in goal to record his third shutout of the season and lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-0 home win over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

Dylan Larkin, Filip Hronek and Michael Rasmussen each scored goals for Detroit, which won its third straight game.

All three of Husso’s shutouts this season have come on home ice for the Red Wings.

Kevin Lankinen also made 26 saves in defeat for Nashville, which has lost two of three (1-1-1) after winning three straight.

Nashville went 0-for-3 on the power play, while Detroit was 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

The Red Wings outhit Nashville, 29-18, and blocked 23 shots compared to nine for the Predators.

After a scoreless first period, Detroit got on the board with 15:51 remaining in the second period on a goal by Larkin, who took a loose puck at the Nashville blue line, skated in to the right of Lankinen and ripped a shot inside the far post to make it 1-0 Red Wings.

Nashville had a two-man advantage for 1:36 with 8:12 remaining in the second period, but Detroit killed it off.

The Red Wings then took advantage of a power play of their own, taking a 2-0 lead with 5:44 left in the second on a goal by Hronek, who blasted a shot from the point that went through a horde of bodies and past Lankinen on his glove side.

With 1:21 remaining in the game and a faceoff in the Detroit zone, Nashville pulled Lankinen. But the Predators couldn’t find a way to get one past Husso.

The Red Wings then put the game away on an empty-net goal with 20.8 seconds left by Rasmussen, who skated down the ice, took the puck off of the boards behind the Nashville net and fired the puck past Nashville’s Matt Duchene as he attempted to cover the empty net.

–Field Level Media