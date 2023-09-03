Red Sox top Royals in Chris Sale’s first win since May

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Masataka Yoshida and Adam Duvall homered, and Chris Sale earned his first win since May, leading the Boston Red Sox past the host Kansas City Royals, 7-3, on Sunday in the rubber game of the three-game series.

Yoshida’s two-out, three-run fly barely cleared the right-center field wall for his 14th home run and a 3-0 advantage in the fourth inning. The rookie had two of the Red Sox’s nine hits, his 46th multi-hit game.

Sale (6-3) allowed two singles and two walks, striking out five while permitting just one runner past first base to collect his first win since May 26 and 13th against the Royals, his most against any opponent.

Duvall’s 416-foot solo blast to left, his 19th homer, improved Boston’s lead to 4-0 in the sixth. Duvall has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, batting .408 with eight home runs and 16 RBIs.

Salvador Perez got Kansas City on the scoreboard with an RBI single off reliever Mauricio Llovera in the sixth, cutting the deficit to 4-1. Perez had two of the Royals’ eight hits.

Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo was seen limping after fielding Perez’s hit and left the game one batter later. Per the Boston Globe, Verdugo is battling a tight left hamstring.

Bobby Witt Jr.’s seventh-inning throwing error led to a pair of Red Sox runs as Justin Turner delivered a sacrifice fly for a 6-1 lead. Rafael Devers’ two-out RBI double in the ninth capped Boston’s scoring.

Dairon Blanco’s two-run single in the ninth off Kenley Jansen capped the scoring.

After opener Taylor Clarke retired the Red Sox in order in the first, Zack Greinke (1-14) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk. Greinke has not won since May 3.

Boston (71-66), which has lost five of seven, earned its first series win since a three-game sweep at the New York Yankees Aug. 18-20.

The Royals are 6-21 since their season-long seven-game winning streak ended Aug. 4, falling to 42-96 and dropping 54 games below .500 for the first time in franchise history.

