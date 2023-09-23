fbpx
Published September 23, 2023

Red Sox reinstate closer Kenley Jansen from COVID list

Jul 28, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox reinstated All-Star closer Kenley Jansen from the COVID-19 injured list on Saturday.

Jansen, 35, hasn’t pitched since Sept. 12. He is 3-6 with a 3.63 ERA and 29 saves in 51 games this season.

The right-hander leads all active pitchers with 420 saves across 14 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2010-21), Atlanta Braves (2022) and Red Sox.

Boston optioned right-hander Zack Weiss to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.

Weiss, 31, posted a 2.08 ERA and no decisions in six relief appearances for the Red Sox.

–Field Level Media

