Red Sox put pitcher Michael Wacha (shoulder) on IL

The Boston Red Sox placed right-hander Michael Wacha on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a strain in his pitching shoulder.

The move was retroactive to Tuesday.

Right-hander Connor Seabold was recalled from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.

Wacha last pitched on June 28. He is 6-1 with a 2.69 ERA in 13 starts this season.

The 31-year-old Wacha is in his 10th major league season. He is 69-49 with a 4.05 ERA in 215 appearances (194 starts) with the St. Louis Cardinals (2013-19), New York Mets (2020), Tampa Bay Rays (2021) and Red Sox.

Seabold, 26, went 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA in two starts with Boston earlier this season. He is 5-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 11 starts at Worcester.

