Red Sox place closer Kenley Jansen on COVID IL

The Boston Red Sox placed closer Kenley Jansen on the COVID-19 injured list on Wednesday.

The right-hander will have to sit out at seven days.

Jansen, 35, was forced to leave Tuesday night’s game after facing just two batters and throwing 13 pitches in the ninth inning of a 4-1 loss to the New York Yankees. Jansen gave up a hit and a walk and was charged with two runs (one earned).

The Red Sox said it was fatigue and illness, with manager Alex Cora adding Jansen was a “little bit dizzy.”

Jansen has been under the weather since Friday.

Jansen is 3-6 with a 3.63 ERA and 29 saves in 51 relief appearances this season, his first in Boston. He earned his fourth All-Star nod this season.

Jansen has 420 career saves.

–Field Level Media