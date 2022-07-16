Boston Red Sox place second baseman Trevor Story (hand) on 10-day IL

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox placed second baseman Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a right hand contusion.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, catcher Connor Wong was recalled from Triple-A Worcester.

Story, 29, is batting .221 with 15 home runs and a team-high 58 RBIs in 81 games in his first season with the Red Sox. He spent the first six years of his career with the Colorado Rockies, where he hit .272 with 158 home runs and 450 RBIs in 745 games before signing a six-year, $140 million deal with Boston.

Wong has appeared in just three games with the Red Sox this season and is 1-for-7 (.143) with an RBI. The 26-year-old is hitting .266 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 60 games with Worcester. He was last with the major league club earlier this week, but was optioned on Wednesday.

