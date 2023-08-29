Red Sox OF Jarren Duran out for season, to undergo surgery

Credit: John Froschauer-USA TODAY Sports

As the Boston Red Sox fight to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot, they’ll have to do so without center fielder Jarren Duran, who will undergo turf toe surgery Wednesday that will end his season, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Tuesday.

“He’s gonna lose the season,” Cora said. “The expectations are for him to be back and ready to go for spring training.”

Duran had been on the 10-day injured list and hadn’t played since August 10.

Duran, who turns 27 on Sept. 5, started the season with Triple-A Worcester but was called up to Boston when fellow outfielder Adam Duvall went down with an injury in mid-April.

Since then, he’s collected career highs across the board, slashing .295/.346/.482. He also blasted eight home runs and knocked in 40 RBI while collecting a team-leading 24 stolen bases and 34 doubles in 102 games.

“He had a good season. He did well for us,” Cora told reporters. “It’s a guy we counted on in the future, and he’ll be okay. He’ll bounce back.

“It’s always tough when you lose a player … This happens throughout your career. It’s just the timing of it,” Cora said.

The Red Sox go into Tuesday night’s game against the Astros sitting 5 1/2 games out of the final American League wild-card spot.

–Field Level Media