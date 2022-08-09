Red Sox LHP Chris Sale breaks wrist in bike crash

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale had surgery Monday after breaking his right wrist in a weekend bike crash.

The latest injury ends the 33-year-old starter’s season after just two starts and 102 pitches in 5 2/3 innings.

Sale is expected to ready for the start of 2023 spring training after undergoing “an open reduction and internal fixation of the right distal radius (wrist) fracture,” performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley, Mass.

Sale was already on the injured list following surgery last month to repair a broken left pinkie finger caused when he was struck by a comebacker against the New York Yankees on July 17.

That outing was the seven-time All-Star’s second appearance since returning from a fractured rib cage suffered in late February while he was working out on his own during the major league lockout.

Sale, who is signed through 2024 on a five-year, $145 million contract, has thrown just 48 1/3 innings for the Red Sox since the end of the 2019 season. Last season, he went 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in nine starts in his return from Tommy John surgery.

–Field Level Media