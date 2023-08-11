Red Sox activate LHP Chris Sale (shoulder) from IL

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox activated veteran left-hander Chris Sale off the 60-day injured list to start Friday’s home game against the Detroit Tigers.

Boston optioned left-hander Brandon Walker to Triple-A Worcester and outrighted shortstop Yu Chang to the Triple-A club.

Sale, 34, is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 11 starts for the Red Sox this season. He was on the IL because of a stress reaction in his left scapula.

Boston pitching coach Dave Bush said Sale will be on a pitch count similar to the number of pitches he threw (53) when he tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings for Worcester on Sunday. That was the second of his two rehab starts.

Sale last pitched in a major league game June 1. He posted a 2.87 ERA (15 runs in 47 innings) in his final eight starts before being placed on the IL.

“The rehab down there (Worcester) went really good,” Bush said. “He’s excited. We’re excited. We’re looking forward to him being out there and being able to pitch the way he wants to.

“He’s thrown the ball well. That’s always a big part of the rehab outing. Sometimes we’re just building up pitch counts. Sometimes we’re looking for things with the delivery. Sometimes it’s making sure guys feel healthy and strong. He’s been hitting all those lately.”

Sale is 11-8 with a 3.03 ERA in 34 career appearances (24 starts) against the Tigers.

In 13 seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2010-16) and Red Sox, Sale is 119-77 with a 3.08 ERA in 334 appearances (254 starts) and has 2,135 strikeouts over 1,737 innings.

–Field Level Media