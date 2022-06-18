Red Bulls sign MF Steven Sserwadda to short-term loan

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Red Bulls signed midfielder Steven Sserwadda to a short-term loan for Saturday’s home match against Toronto FC.

The 19-year-old Ugandan international is in his second year with New York Red Bulls II and has appeared in 14 USL Championship matches, including 10 this season.

The Red Bulls are short-handed with forward Patryk Klimala serving a one-game suspension for his actions in last weekend’s 2-0 loss at Charlotte FC.

On a play near the Charlotte goal late in the first half, Klimala appeared to drag his left foot across the face of goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, who was on the ground making a save.

–Field Level Media