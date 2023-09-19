Red Bulls, Austin FC both eager to end skids

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Red Bulls will try to snap a four-game winless skid when they host Austin FC on Wednesday in Harrison, N.J.

New York (7-12-9, 30 points) enters the match 0-3-1 in its last four following a scoreless draw with New York City FC last Saturday. The Red Bulls’ 30 points through 28 matches are the third-fewest in club history.

Red Bulls keeper Carlos Coronel recorded his 28th career shutout for New York in the 0-0 draw against NYCFC. Coronel has seven MLS shutouts this season.

The Red Bulls enter Wednesday’s match five points behind D.C. United for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. New York could set a new MLS record for consecutive playoff qualifications with 14.

“We’re going to give everything to get over the playoff line,” defender John Tolkin said. “Playoff line is a minimum for us, and we’ve shown that over the last 13 years.”

Austin (9-13-6, 33 points) is winless in seven straight games across all competitions (five in MLS), with its last victory coming against Sporting Kansas City on July 15.

Wednesday will be Austin FC’s first trip to Red Bull Arena. Austin is 3-8-3 on the road this season and coming off a 2-1 loss to Portland on Sunday.

Austin sits three points back of the Timbers for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

“From a points standpoint, (the playoffs) is mathematically there our guys show good spirit, they feel extremely committed to the cause,” Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said.

“The level of quality inside the group and obviously the ability to generate chances and score goals is there. We have a game on Wednesday and that’s all we can really focus on and prepare for.”

The Red Bulls edged Austin FC 4-3 in the only other meeting between the two clubs in July 2022.

