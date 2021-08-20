RECAP: New England Patriots’ offense cruises in blowout win over Philadelphia Eagles

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) celebrates with offensive tackle Korey Cunningham (74) after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots gained 486 yards while holding the host Philadelphia Eagles to only 163 total yards in a 35-0 blowout in preseason play Thursday.

Cam Newton was 8-for-9 for 103 yards and a touchdown while rookie Mac Jones was 13 of 19 for 146 yards. Newton played the first three drives, leading the Patriots to two scores and a missed field goal attempt.

Rhamondre Stevenson had two rushing touchdowns and J.J. Taylor and Damien Harris each scored one for New England, which had 32 first downs compare to Philadelphia’s 14. The Patriots ended the game with 279 passing yards and 207 rushing yards.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did not play in the game due to a non-COVID illness. Joe Flacco had 83 passing yards and one interception.

