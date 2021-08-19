3 reasons why New England Patriots’ offense is set up to succeed in 2021

The New England Patriots had it going big time on offense Thursday evening against the Philadelphia Eagles. Both Cam Newton and Mac Jones were ripping the ball throughout Lincoln Financial Field in the team’s second preseason game.

Meanwhile, running backs Sony Michel, J.J. Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson pretty much had their way against Philadelphia’s backup defensive line.

For the Patriots, it was definitely a step in the right direction after a 2020 season in which they finished with a losing record for the first time since 2000. Below, we look at three reasons why New England’s performance on offense in Thursday’s 35-0 blowout win over Philadelphia was not a mirage.

New England Patriots have the real Cam Newton back

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off a disastrous first season with New England, there’s very few who believed that this former NFL MVP was a starter-caliber quarterback at this stage in his career. Newton dealt with multiple injuries during the latter stages of his Carolina Panthers career, halting a potential Hall of Fame-worthy career in its tracks. Last season, Newton was unable to take part in in-person offseason activities or training camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also fell ill to the virus during the season.

Not to make excuses. But that’s a lot for anyone to overcome. Add in the Pats’ complex offensive system under coordinator Josh McDaniels, and this was magnified further.

Now, with an entire offseason and training camp under his belt, Newton looks like a different quarterback. That came out in droves against Philadelphia. The veteran completed 8-of-9 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. He displayed pinpoint accuracy, which is no small thing in McDaniels’ timing-based offense. This was the second consecutive solid passing performance from Newton to open the exhibition slate and has him fully prepared for Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins should the veteran be named the New England Patriots starter.

Newfound running game for the New England Patriots

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not yet known whether former first-round pick Sony Michel will earn a spot on the Patriots’ 53-man roster after three up-and-down seasons with the organization. What we do know is that the Georgia product has looked like a running back reborn during training camp and New England’s first two preseason games. Thursday night alone, Michel recorded 71 total yards on 11 touches. That included four receptions. This came after he recorded just 26 receptions in his first three NFL seasons.

Outside of Michel, it seems like the Patriots’ are extremely deep at running back. After putting up 41 yards on seven touches last week, second-year back J.J. Taylor added another 111 total yards on Thursday. Meanwhile, rookie fourth-round pick Rhamondre Stevenson showed out big time for the second consecutive game to open his career. The Oklahoma product scored two touchdowns one week after going for 127 rushing yards and two scores. None of this takes into account presumed RB1 Damien Harris. Yeah, these Pats are stacked at running back.

Josh McDaniels will scheme to New England Patriots’ strengths

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Early on Thursday evening, we saw a ton of timing-based in routes from Pats receivers. It resulted in a lot of success for both Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers with Newton tossing them the rock. Once Mac Jones came in under center, N’Keal Harry and Gunner Olszewski followed suit.

New England knows what it has in these skill-position players. The team knows what it has at quarterback. Jones is seemingly more accurate, pretty much one of the reasons New England took him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Newton’s improved accuracy will help big time should he earn the starting job. What we saw Thursday evening is the clearest indication yet that McDaniels is scheming to the Patriots’ strengths. It might not be on the same level as Tom Brady during his heyday in New England. But it will lead to improvements once Week 1 comes calling.

