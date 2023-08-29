RB Dalvin Cook participates in first practice with Jets

Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook practiced for the first time this summer on Tuesday.

The four-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Aug. 14 that is worth up to $8.6 million.

Cook, 28, was released by the Minnesota Vikings on June 9 after his fourth straight 1,000-yard season.

He recently became a first-time father and has been spending time with his son, Dalvin Jr., per ESPN.

Coach Robert Saleh confirmed Cook’s participation in Tuesday’s practice as the Jets prepare for their Sept. 11 opener against the Buffalo Bills. Cook’s younger brother, James, is a running back for the Bills.

Dalvin Cook is returning from shoulder surgery in February.

He posted 5,993 rushing yards, 47 rushing touchdowns, 221 receptions, 1,794 receiving yards and five TD catches in 73 games (72 starts) with the Vikings, who drafted him in the second round in 2017.

Cook joins a Jets backfield that features Breece Hall, who averaged 5.8 yards per attempt across seven games as a rookie in 2022 before tearing his ACL. Saleh also announced that Hall, 22, would practice on Tuesday.

–Field Level Media