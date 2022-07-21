Tampa Bay Rays sign Roman Quinn, place Harold Ramirez on IL

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays signed free agent outfielder Roman Quinn to a major league deal Thursday, adding him to the roster after outfielder Harold Ramirez was placed on the injured list with a broken right thumb.

To make room on the active roster, the Rays designated right-hander Cristofer Ogando for assignment.

Quinn, 29, already has been in three separate organizations in 2022, first with the Miami Marlins, then with the Philadelphia Phillies and most recently with the Kansas City Royals before he was released Tuesday.

Quinn has played in parts of six major league seasons with the Phillies, batting .162 earlier this season in 23 games. Over 201 career games, he is a .223 hitter with eight home runs and 41 RBIs.

Ramirez, 27, has been productive for the Rays this season, batting .329 with four home runs and 35 RBIs over 78 games. His injury occurred when he was hit by a pitch in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

In parts of four major league seasons with the Marlins, Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, Ramirez is a .285 hitter with 22 home runs and 127 RBIs over 299 games.

In a separate move, the Rays sent right-hander Cooper Criswell outright to Triple-A Durham after he was designated for assignment this week and cleared waivers.

–Field Level Media