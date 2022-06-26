Rays reinstate shortstop Wander Franco from injured list

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bays reinstated shortstop Wander Franco from the injured list on Sunday.

Franco, 21, went on the shelf on May 31 with a right quadriceps strain and missed the past 23 games.

The Rays sent infielder Jonathan Aranda to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding transaction.

Franco was in the starting lineup and batting second in Sunday’s series finale with the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

He is hitting .270 this season with four home runs, 11 doubles and 19 RBIs in 45 games. He finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting last season.

Aranda, 24, appeared in two games and was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

–Field Level Media