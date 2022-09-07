Rays reinstate 2B Brandon Lowe from IL

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays reinstated second baseman Brandon Lowe from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday.

On the IL since Aug. 31 with a right triceps contusion, Lowe has not played since getting hit by a pitch at Boston on Aug. 26.

Lowe, 28, is batting .234 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs in 61 games.

The Rays optioned infielder/outfielder Vidal Brujan to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding transaction.

Brujan, 24, is batting .165 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in 49 games with the Rays this season.

–Field Level Media