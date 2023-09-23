Rays place 2B Brandon Lowe on IL, recall OF Raimel Tapia

Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays placed second baseman Brandon Lowe on the 10-day injured list with a right patella fracture on Saturday and selected outfielder Raimel Tapia to the roster.

The move for Lowe is retroactive to Friday. Manager Kevin Cash said Lowe will be sidelined four to six weeks due to the injury, sustained when he hit a ball off his knee during Thursday’s 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Lowe, 29, is batting .231 with 21 homers and 68 RBIs in 109 games this season. He is a career .245 hitter with 105 homers and 305 RBIs in 504 games with the Rays.

Tapia, 29, is a career .273 hitter with 29 homers and 201 RBIs in 626 games with the Colorado Rockies (2016-21), Toronto Blue Jays (2022), Boston Red Sox (2023) and Milwaukee Brewers (2023).

–Field Level Media