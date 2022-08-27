Tampa Bay Rays option left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, recall lefty Garrett Cleavinger

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays made a roster swap of left-handers Saturday after they optioned Ryan Yarbrough to Triple-A Durham and recalled Garrett Cleavinger.

Yarbrough, 30, had been pitching in a long relief role since the start of August and had a 4.26 ERA in five outings (19 innings) during the month. He was roughed up Friday by the Boston Red Sox, giving up five runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.

In five seasons with the Rays in hybrid reliever/starter/opener role, Yarbrough is 38-31 with a 4.37 ERA in 123 appearances (59 starts).

Cleavinger, 28, is being called up to the Rays for the first time after he was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 1.

In 27 appearances over three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and Dodgers, Cleavinger is 2-5 with a 4.70 ERA.

–Field Level Media