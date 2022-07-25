Rays OF Kevin Kiermaier, C Mike Zunino done for season

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters Monday that outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and catcher Mike Zunino would both undergo season-ending surgeries.

Kiermaier will have labrum surgery in his left hip and Zunino will undergo surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

Both players are in the final year of their contracts with Tampa Bay.

Kiermaier last played July 9 and was transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list July 16. At the time, he said he was planning to see a specialist after the All-Star break for what was described at the time as left hip inflammation.

Kiermaier, 32, has played for Tampa Bay for parts of 10 straight seasons and has won three Gold Gloves. A career .248 hitter, he was batting .228 this season with 22 RBIs and seven home runs.

Zunino hasn’t played since June 9. He was placed on the IL June 10 with left shoulder inflammation. The 31-year-old throws right-handed and catches with his left arm.

Zunino was named an All-Star for the first time last season, when he hit a career-high 33 home runs to go with 62 RBIs. The career .200 hitter was batting .148 this season with five homers and 16 RBIs over 36 games.

–Field Level Media