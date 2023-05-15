Rays activate RHP Pete Fairbanks (forearm) from IL

Credit: Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays reinstated right-hander Pete Fairbanks from the injured list Monday and optioned right-hander Chris Muller to Triple-A Durham.

Fairbanks, 29, was on the injured list for just short of two weeks with right forearm inflammation. He did not allow a run over his first eight relief appearances. The Rays’ bullpen had a 3.10 ERA at the end of April but has a 3.63 mark in 13 May games.

In 127 career appearances, eight of which were with the Texas Rangers in 2019, Fairbanks is 11-12 with a 3.25 ERA. He started two games for the Rays in 2020.

Muller, 27, had his contract selected by the Rays on Friday but did not appear in a game as he awaits his major league debut. He has pitched in the Rays’ minor league system for five seasons, including the last two at Durham.

