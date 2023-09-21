Rays activate RHP Jason Adam to bolster bullpen

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays activated right-hander Jason Adam from the 15-day injured list to strengthen their bullpen with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Adam, 32, has not pitched since Aug. 27 because of an oblique injury. He is 4-2 this season with 12 saves and a 2.67 ERA in 55 appearances.

To make room on the active roster, left-hander Jalen Beeks was optioned to Triple-A Durham. The 30-year-old is 2-3 this season with a 5.95 ERA in 30 appearances (eight starts).

Tampa Bay entered play Thursday with a 3.68 ERA from its bullpen, fifth best in the AL.

The Rays (93-60) entered Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels 2 1/2 games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East and on top of the AL wild-card chase with an 8 1/2-game lead on the Toronto Blue Jays.

