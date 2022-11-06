Ravens tight end Mark Andrews ruled out for Monday vs. Saints

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens downgraded tight end Mark Andrews from doubtful to out for Monday night’s game against the host New Orleans Saints.

Andrews is dealing with injuries to both his knee and his shoulder.

The 2021 All-Pro selection and two-time Pro Bowler has not missed a game since 2020. In eight games (all starts) this season, he has hauled in 42 receptions for 488 yards and five touchdowns — all team highs.

Baltimore (5-3) is coping with several other injuries, primarily on offense. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) is out for the year. Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is doubtful. Receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin), cornerback Marcus Peters (quad, knee) and linebacker Malik Harison (foot) are among those questionable.

