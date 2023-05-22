Ravens sign QB Josh Johnson

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Johnson returned for a third stint with the Baltimore Ravens and joined a five-man depth chart at quarterback.

Terms were not reported Monday.

Johnson, 37, has played for 14 NFL teams, which includes playing for the Ravens in 2016 and 2021.

Johnson played in the NFC Championship Game as an emergency substitute for injured San Francisco 49ers starter Brock Purdy but left that loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a concussion.

Lamar Jackson signed a new contract and is entrenched as the starter for the Ravens, provided he’s healthy. Jackson has missed 10 games the past two seasons due to injury.

Baltimore signed undrafted free agent Nolan Harrison out of Delaware to join the roster following the 2023 draft.

They will compete with Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown for the primary backup role behind Jackson.

Johnson has played in 39 career games, with 2,280 yards passing, 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, Johnson previously played for the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and 49ers.

