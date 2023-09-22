Ravens rule out Odell Beckham Jr., Justice Hill, 5 others

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The unbeaten Baltimore Ravens ruled out seven players for Sunday’s game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts.

On offense, the Ravens will be without wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), running back Justice Hill (foot), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle).

The defense will be missing cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) and linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle).

All seven players missed practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (shoulder) and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (illness) were full participants for the second straight day Friday and carry no injury designation for Week 3.

–Field Level Media