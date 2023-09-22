fbpx
Published September 22, 2023

Ravens rule out Odell Beckham Jr., Justice Hill, 5 others

Aug 21, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) stands on the field during warmups prior to their game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The unbeaten Baltimore Ravens ruled out seven players for Sunday’s game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts.

On offense, the Ravens will be without wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), running back Justice Hill (foot), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle).

The defense will be missing cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) and linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle).

All seven players missed practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (shoulder) and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (illness) were full participants for the second straight day Friday and carry no injury designation for Week 3.

–Field Level Media

