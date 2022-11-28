fbpx
Published November 28, 2022

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) returning to practice

Oct 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) cuts in front of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is returning to practice this week, starting the clock on his 21-day window to return from injured reserve.

Dobbins, 23, had surgery last month to clear out the scar tissue that resulted from a prior surgery.

As a rookie in 2020, Dobbins carried the ball 134 times for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. He added 120 receiving yards.

He missed all of 2021 with a knee injury sustained in the final preseason game last year.

Dobbins returned in Week 3 and appeared in four games before going on IR. He has rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on 35 touches this season. He added a receiving touchdown.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the leading rusher for the Ravens this season, running 111 times for 755 yards (6.8 yards per carry) and three scores.

–Field Level Media

