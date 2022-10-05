Ravens RB Gus Edwards activated off PUP list, practices

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards was activated off the reserve/physically unable to perform list Wednesday and practiced for the first time in 13 months.

Edwards, 27, missed the entire 2021 season after tearing his ACL days before the Ravens’ Week 1 game. Edwards was set to be RB1 after J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL in an August 2021 preseason game. Dobbins returned to action in Week 3 and has rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown in two starts.

No timetable has been given on when Edwards might return to game action. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Edwards “looked good.”

So did his quarterback.

“It was wonderful seeing Gus today,” Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “He looked like Gus to me. Looks like he’s back 100 percent. Just can’t wait to see him on the field.”

Edwards has played in 43 games (13 starts) for the Ravens since joining the club as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He has rushed for 2,152 yards and 10 touchdowns in a mostly backup role.

–Field Level Media