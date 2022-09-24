Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley downgraded to out vs. Patriots

Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley will not be making his season debut against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

His playing status was downgraded from doubtful to out on Saturday by the Ravens (1-1).

Stanley, who is bidding to return from season-ending ankle surgery in 2021, had been limited in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday before he failed to participate in Friday’s session.

Patrick Mekari, 25, likely will get the start on Sunday against the Patriots (1-1) in Foxborough, Mass.

Mekari played on 32 offensive snaps in Baltimore’s 24-9 win over the New York Jets on Sept. 11 before recording all 59 offensive snaps in a 42-38 setback to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

Stanley, 28, had been sidelined while rehabbing an ankle injury he sustained in the 2021 season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He also missed 10 games in 2020 due to an ankle injury he sustained on Nov. 1, 2020, just days after signing a five-year extension worth $98.75 million.

Stanley earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors after the 2019 season. He has started all 63 games in which he has played since being selected by Baltimore with the sixth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media