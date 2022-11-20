Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews active vs. Panthers

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews are listed as active for Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers.

Jackson missed Friday’s practice due to illness for the Ravens (6-3). He was listed as questionable on the injury report along with Andrews, who is returning from a one-game absence due to knee and shoulder injuries.

While Jackson and Andrews are in the clear, the Ravens listed inactives are: running back Gus Edwards, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, linebacker Josh Bynes, guard Ben Cleveland, tight end Charlie Kolar and linebacker David Ojabo.

The Panthers (3-7) listed the following players as inactive for Sunday’s game: quarterback P.J. Walker, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, wide receiver Rashard Higgins, safeties Juston Burris and Myles Hartsfield, tight end Giovanni Ricci and tackle Larnel Coleman.

–Field Level Media