Ravens DE Calais Campbell (illness) out vs. Bucs

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to illness.

Campbell didn’t practice all week. The six-time Pro Bowl selection has three sacks this season and 96.5 in his 15-year career.

Baltimore listed eight players as questionable: Tight end Mark Andrews (knee), receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), linebacker Josh Bynes (quadricep), running back Gus Edwards (knee), cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), Marcus Peters (quadriceps) and Brandon Stephens (oblique) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle).

The Buccaneers have ruled out six players, including three in the secondary. Cornerbacks Carlton Davis III (hip) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) will miss the game as will tight end Cameron Brate (neck), wideout Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring) and guard Luke Goedeke (foot).

Tampa Bay listed defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) and receiver Julio Jones (knee) as questionable.

–Field Level Media