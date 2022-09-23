Ravens agree to terms with Jason Pierre-Paul

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms Friday with free agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.

The team said the deal is pending the passing of a physical exam. Pierre-Paul worked out for the club on Tuesday.

Terms were not disclosed, but earlier NFL Network reports said it is a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million.

Pierre-Paul, 33, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who recorded 91.5 career sacks for the New York Giants (2010-17) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018-21). He posted 2.5 sacks in 12 games last season.

The Ravens need pass rushers after losing Steven Means for the season with a ruptured Achilles. The team was down to two healthy outside linebackers as of this week. Pierre-Paul can play outside linebacker or defensive end in a 3-4 defense because of his size and athletic ability.

He has 603 tackles, 21 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and 61 pass breakups over his 12-year career. He has won two Super Bowl rings, one each with New York and Tampa Bay.

