Baltimore Ravens activate left tackle Ronnie Stanley from PUP list

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley passed his physical on Friday and was activated off the physically unable to perform list.

While that’s undoubtedly good news for the Ravens, the team also placed linebacker Tyus Bowser on the reserve/PUP list. Bowser will miss at least the first four games of the upcoming campaign after sustaining a torn Achilles late last season.

Stanley, 28, had been sidelined while rehabbing an ankle injury he sustained during the 2021 season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stanley also missed 10 games in 2020 due to an ankle injury he sustained on Nov. 1, 2020, just days after signing a five-year extension worth $98.75 million.

Stanley earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors after the 2019 season. He has started all 63 games in which he has played since being selected by Baltimore with the sixth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Bowser, 27, recorded a team-leading seven sacks to go along with 59 tackles in 17 games last season.

He has 139 tackles and 17.5 sacks in 80 career games (19 starts) since being selected by the Ravens in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media