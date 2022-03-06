Raptors’ Malachi Flynn out ‘indefinitely’ with hamstring strain

Mar 4, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn (22) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors said Sunday that guard Malachi Flynn is out “indefinitely” after suffering a strained left hamstring in Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

The Raptors said Flynn’s condition “will be updated as appropriate.”

Flynn, 23, had started the Raptors’ previous four games and was coming off his most productive game of the season. He scored a season-high 20 points and tied a season high of eight assists in a loss to the Magic.

The team was left without a traditional point guard for Sunday night’s road contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. All-Star Fred VanVleet (knee) has been sidelined since his last appearance Feb. 26.

Flynn, in his second NBA season after the Raptors made him a first-round draft pick in 2020, is averaging 4.3 points, 1.6 assists and 1.4 rebounds while playing 12 minutes per game. He’s started five of his 40 appearances this season.

Flynn was a second-team All-American at San Diego State when he averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 32 games during the 2019-20 season.

–Field Level Media