Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers announced the signing Friday of 2022 second-round pick Adam Sykora to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Financial terms of the agreement with the 17-year-old Slovakian forward were not disclosed.

Sykora was the 63rd overall pick in the NHL draft earlier this month.

He recorded 10 goals and seven assists in 46 games with HK Nitra in the Slovak Extraliga in 2021-22.

–Field Level Media