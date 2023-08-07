Rangers place 3B Josh Jung (thumb) on 10-day IL

Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers placed third baseman Josh Jung on the 10-day injured list on Monday with a fractured left thumb.

The team recalled infielder Jonathan Ornelas from Triple-A Round Rock to take Jung’s place on the active roster.

Jung was injured when he knocked down a line drive off the bat of the Miami Marlins’ Jorge Soler in the sixth inning on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. Jung picked up the ball, stepped on third base and fired to second to complete a double play.

After the team’s 6-0 win, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Jung’s thumb was X-rayed during the game, which revealed the fracture.

“He’ll see a specialist,” Bochy said. “We’ll see where we’re at, what needs to be one, whatever. We just don’t know yet.”

Jung, an All-Star Game starter last month, is batting .274 with 22 home runs and 67 RBIs in 109 games. The 25-year-old, who started 107 of the team’s first 112 games at third base, including 33 straight, is considered the leading candidate to win American League Rookie of the Year honors.

He leads all AL rookies as of Monday in home runs, RBIs, runs (70), extra-base hits (47) and total bases (209).

Ornelas, 23, batted .250 with five home runs and 39 RBIs in 88 games with Round Rock. He has started at shortstop (63 games), second base (14), center field (seven) and third base (four).

Ornelas is ranked the No. 14 prospect in the Rangers’ farm system by MLB Pipeline.

–Field Level Media