Rangers overcome Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR, beat Yankees

Aaron Judge hit a home run for the ages on Tuesday night. But it was Leody Taveras’ two-run homer that was the difference in the Texas Rangers’ 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 2 in Arlington, Texas.

Three pitches into the game, Judge ended the suspense by blasting home run No. 62, surpassing Roger Maris as the American League’s single-season home run record holder. Maris’ 61 had stood since 1961.

As the Yankees and the baseball world celebrated Judge’s historic homer, it was Taveras’ home run in the fifth inning off Gerrit Cole (13-8) that gave the Rangers the lead for good.

The Rangers (67-94) earned a split after the Yankees (99-62) won the opener, 5-4.

Kolby Allard (1-2) picked up the win in relief, allowing one run in four innings, and Matt Moore earned his fourth save.

Along with Judge, Cole put his name in the record books.

With nine strikeouts in six innings, Cole finished with 257 on the season, breaking the Yankees’ team mark of 248 by Ron Guidry in 1978.

In the second inning, Judge struck out against Allard, and his night was soon over. Before the bottom of the second inning started, Judge took his position in right field, and was replaced by Oswaldo Cabrera. Trotting off the field, the AL MVP frontrunner received a standing ovation.

In an eventful first inning, Cole set the Yankees’ season record for strikeouts when he fanned Nathaniel Lowe.

Also in the first, the Rangers’ Marcus Semien achieved a personal milestone, becoming a 25/25 player. Semien singled and stole second, giving him 26 home runs and 25 stolen bases.

Semien scored the tying run in the first on Adolis Garcia’s RBI single.

The Yankees took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on Giancarlo Stanton’s 31st home run.

But Texas responded in the bottom of the fifth on Taveras’ fifth homer of the season. Sam Huff reached on third baseman Josh Donaldson’s error, and Taveras delivered the go-ahead home run, with one run unearned.

