Rangers blank Angels, close in on AL West title

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning pitched seven sharp innings, leading the Texas Rangers to a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night at Anaheim, Calif.

Adolis Garcia, Evan Carter and Marcus Semien homered for the Rangers, who won for the seventh time in eight games. Garcia added a run-scoring double.

Dunning (12-6) struck out seven and gave up three hits and one walk while matching the longest scoreless start of his career. He is 3-0 over his past four turns.

Texas moved closer toward clinching the American League West. The Rangers (89-69) were three games ahead of Houston (86-72) and 3 1/2 games in front of Seattle (85-72) pending the result of the Astros-Mariners game later Wednesday night.

The Angels (71-88) lost for the 11th time in 14 games.

Los Angeles starter Griffin Canning (7-8) gave up two runs and five hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked two.

The top four hitters in the Angels’ order — Randal Grichuk, Zach Neto, Brandon Drury and Mike Moustakas — were hitless in 14 at-bats with nine strikeouts. The Angels managed just three hits overall.

American League batting leader Corey Seager (.333) of the Rangers went 2-for-5 one day after being drilled in the right forearm with a pitch from Los Angeles’ Reid Detmers.

Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect eighth inning for Texas, and Jose Leclerc worked a hitless ninth.

Semien, who finished with two hits, led off the game with a single. Two outs later, Garcia laced an RBI double to left.

With two outs in the third, Garcia won a 10-pitch duel with Canning by belting a full-count fastball over the fence in center to raise his career-high homer total to 38.

In the ninth, Jonah Heim led off with a single before Carlos Estevez retired the next two batters. Carter smacked a 2-2 changeup over the fence in right for his fifth homer in 19 games since being promoted to the majors.

Semien followed with a homer to center. It was his 29th of the season, and it lifted his RBI total to 99.

–Field Level Media