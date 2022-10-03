Rangers add two pitchers ahead of final series

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers made a pair of moves in advance of the last series of the season against the New York Yankees, recalling right-handers A.J. Alexy and Yerry Rodriguez.

In corresponding moves, right-hander Tyson Miller was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock, while left-hander Cole Ragans was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left calf strain.

Alexy, 24, was 1-1 with an 11.57 ERA in four games across four prior stints with the Rangers this season. In nine career appearances (four starts) over the past two seasons, he is 4-2 with a 6.30 ERA.

Rodriguez, 24, did not pitch in one prior stint with the Rangers this season and has yet to make his major league debut.

Miller, 27, was 1-2 with a 10.97 ERA in four appearances (two starts) with the Rangers this season, while Ragans, 24, was 0-3 with a 4.95 ERA in nine starts.

–Field Level Media