Rangers activate pitcher Jon Gray to start nightcap vs. Marlins

The Texas Rangers activated veteran right-hander Jon Gray from the injured list Monday afternoon to start the nightcap of a doubleheader against the host Miami Marlins.

Gray, who last pitched Aug. 1, is expected to be limited to about 55 pitches Monday.

Gray was placed on the 15-day IL Aug. 2 with a left oblique strain.

In his first season in Texas after seven with the Colorado Rockies, Gray, 30, is 7-6 with a 3.83 ERA. He’s tossed 116 strikeouts across 103 1/3 innings (19 starts).

In a corresponding move, the Rangers optioned right-hander Tyson Miller to Triple-A Round Rock. Miller appeared in two games for Texas in June, lost his only start and pitched to an 18.00 ERA.

The Rangers won the first leg of the doubleheader, 3-2. Lefty Braxton Garrett (2-6, 3.67 ERA) was slated to start Game 2 for Miami.

