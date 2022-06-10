Rangers activate infielder Brad Miller from IL, lose two others

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers reinstated infielder/outfielder Brad Miller from the injured list among a series of moves Friday, which included placing catcher/DH Mitch Garver and right-hander Glenn Otto on the COVID-19 injured list.

The Rangers also optioned infielder Andy Ibanez to Triple-A Round Rock and called up right-handers Tyson Miller and Jesus Tinoco as replacement players.

Brad Miller, 32, landed on the IL on May 30 with right hip impingement. He is hitting .228 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 41 games this season.

Garver, 31, is batting .206 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 39 games.

Otto, 26, is 4-2 with a 4.24 ERA in eight starts. He has struck out 33 batters and walked 23 in 40 1/3 innings.

Ibanez, 29, played 40 games before being sent down, hitting .218 with one homer and nine RBIs.

Tyson Miller, 26, pitched in two games with the Chicago Cubs in 2020 (0-0, 5.40 ERA) in his only previous opportunity in the major leagues. This season at Round Rock, he is 2-3 with a 5.02 ERA in 12 games (four starts).

Tinoco, 27, has 31 career appearances in the majors (0-3 with a 4.89 ERA), splitting six games last season with the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies. This season he has made 17 relief appearances for Round Rock, going 1-1 with a 2.42 ERA and six saves.

–Field Level Media