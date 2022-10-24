Rams’ Van Jefferson, Troy Hill return to practice

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Rams designated three players to return to practice, including defensive back Troy Hill and wide receiver Van Jefferson.

Linebacker Travin Howard (groin) also returns to practice after being on the non-football injury list since before training camp. Jefferson and Hill have been on injured reserve.

The move opens the 21-day practice window to place the trio on the 53-man roster. They can be activated at any time.

Hill, 31, started the first two games of the season before suffering a groin injury. He had nine tackles and an interception in those two games. Hill is in his second tour with the Rams after spending the 2021 season in Cleveland. He has eight career interceptions in 87 games (45 starts).

Jefferson has yet to play this season after two offseason knee operations. His most recent surgery came on Aug. 2 after tweaking his knee injury during training camp.

Jefferson, 26, appeared in all 33 games in his first two NFL seasons, including 17 starts in 2021, and caught 69 passes for 1,022 yards and seven touchdowns.

Howard, 26, will provide depth to the linebacker unit. He has 43 tackles in 28 career games (two starts).

The Rams (3-3) are coming off their bye and will host San Francisco this week. The 49ers (3-4) won the first encounter 24-9 in Week 4.

–Field Level Media