Rams running back Cam Akers out Sunday amid personal issue

Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams Sunday because of personal reasons, while his future with the team suddenly is clouded.

The third-year back out of Florida State did not practice Thursday and on Friday. Head coach Sean McVay pronounced Akers out of the upcoming home game against the Carolina Panthers.

McVay was asked if team still has plans for Akers down the road.

“We’re working through some different stuff, and we want to keep that in house,” McVay said. “I’ll leave that where it’s at right now as it relates to Cam.”

The Rams’ rushing attack has been nearly non-existent this season following their championship run that culminated in the 2022 Super Bowl. The Rams enter the week last in the NFL with 62.4 yards per game behind Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr.

Akers, 23, has 151 yards rushing on 51 carries with one touchdown in five games (two starts) this season. The minimal production comes a year after Akers missed the first 16 games last season because of a torn Achilles tendon. He was able to contribute 35 all-purpose yards in the Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 19 career games (seven starts), Akers has 779 yards rushing on 201 carries with three touchdowns and 16 receptions for 151 yards. As the 52nd overall selection by the Rams in 2020, he was the team’s highest draft pick in the last five years.

–Field Level Media