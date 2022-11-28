Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford (concussion), defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) iffy for Week 13

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The injury uncertainty around the Los Angeles Rams continues to cloud the defending Super Bowl champions.

In Sean McVay’s latest day-after injury update on Monday following the Rams’ 26-10 loss at Kansas City, the head coach told reporters that this week’s playing status for quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive tackle Aaron Donald remains up in the air.

Stafford missed his second game in the past three weeks on Sunday because of a strained neck as well as recurring concussion treatment. McVay said Monday there was nothing new to report on Stafford’s playing status.

McVay said that Donald, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has a potential high ankle sprain and hopes to have more clarity by Wednesday after continuing to consult with team doctors. Donald, 31, has never missed a game because of injury in his nine seasons.

The Rams, who have lost five straight games to fall to 3-8, host a pair of games in a five-day span starting on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks before facing the Las Vegas Raiders the following Thursday. According to Elias Sports, that streak matches the NFL record for a losing streak by any reigning NFL champion.

The 34-year-old Stafford was removed from L.A.’s Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints after absorbing a hit that McVay said left Stafford with some numbness in his legs. The veteran quarterback has played every game in 10 of his 14 NFL seasons, and this year marks just the second time since 2011 that he has missed multiple starts.

Backup Bryce Perkins made his first career start against the Chiefs on Sunday and completed 13 of 23 passes for 100 yards with one touchdown and a pair of interceptions. He led the Rams in rushing with 44 yards on nine carries.

Injuries have plagued the Rams in 2022. The team has been without star receiver Cooper Kupp, who has missed the last two games with a high ankle sprain and remains on injured reserve. Fellow wideout Allen Robinson II may be forced to miss the rest of the season, per McVay on Sunday, because of foot surgery. The offensive line has been riddled with injuries, forcing the team into using 11 different starting line combinations in 11 games.

McVay told reporters recently that he wouldn’t rule out sidelining any of his keys stars for the remainder of the season.

