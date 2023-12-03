Rams’ Puka Nacua, Browns’ Amari Cooper depart

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams standout rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua left Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter with an injury to his right rib cage and was ruled questionable to return.

Nacua caught a 20-yard pass from Matthew Stafford and was shoved out of bounds by the Browns’ Mike Ford, landing on his right side. Nacua remained on the sideline where he was tended to by Rams medical personnel then walked off the field and into the locker room with his head down and his right arm held tight to his body.

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper also left to the locker room in the second quarter to be examined for a potential concussion. Cooper was sandwiched by two Rams defenders while making a catch late in the first quarter.

Nacua, 22, was a fifth-round draft pick out of BYU and used an early-season four-game absence by Cooper Kupp to put a charge into the Los Angeles passing attack. He entered Sunday’s game with 74 receptions and three touchdowns then passed the 1,000-yard mark on the season with four catches and 105 yards in the first half Sunday.

Cooper, 29, had three catches for 34 yards for the Browns before departing. The four-time Pro Bowler, in his second season with the Browns, has 50 receptions for 799 yards this season and two touchdowns.

–Field Level Media