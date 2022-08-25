Los Angeles Rams hire Jay Gruden as consultant

Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams have hired former head coach Jay Gruden as a consultant.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Thursday about the move, adding that Gruden would be working remotely most of the time. This despite Gruden being with the team for joint practices in Cincinnati this week.

McVay and Gruden go back a ways, having first worked together on brother Jon Gruden’s staff in Tampa Bay in 2008. Jay Gruden kept on McVay as offensive coordinator in Washington when Gruden was hired as head coach of that franchise in 2014.

McVay was hired as head coach of the Rams off Gruden’s staff.

Gruden, 55, went 35-49-1 in five-plus seasons in Washington, getting fired after an 0-5 start in 2019. Gruden was hired as offensive coordinator by the Jacksonville Jaguars to be part of Doug Marrone’s staff. But he was fired after a 1-15 season in 2020.

–Field Level Media